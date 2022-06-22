Maya Vander of ‘Selling Sunset’ reveals she had a miscarriage 6 months after stillbirth

"Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander is grieving her miscarriage, six months after delivering a stillborn baby.

"I had a very crazy week," the 39-year-old television personality wrote on Instagram Stories, captioning a photo of her sleeping 3-year-old son, Aiden. "Miscarriage after 10 weeks ... following my stillbirth ... but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!!"

Vander concluded, “Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted.”

The Miami-based real estate agent and her husband, David Miller, share Aiden and 2-year-old daughter Elle.

Six months ago, their son Mason was stillborn at 38 weeks.

"I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics," Vander wrote on Instagram in December. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone."

Later that month, Vander opened up more in a TODAY Parents as-told-to essay.

"I was at the doctor every week for a checkup. Until then, everything had been going exactly as planned," she explained. "My hospital bag was packed, and my husband and I were ready to welcome our third child."

But Mason had no heartbeat and Vander delivered him in a hospital, without Miller, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Miller was allowed to visit and say goodbye to his son, though.

The next time Vander saw her son was at a funeral home.

"He looked so perfect, fully formed at 7 pounds, 4 ounces. I just kept thinking to myself, 'What the hell happened?'" she told TODAY Parents. "I’m trying to process this all, but none of it makes any sense. We don’t have any answers from the doctors. We may never know what happened."

Vander described her mental roller coaster. "Sometimes I’m OK, and then something will trigger me and I’ll break down," she reflected. "I still have to work. I can’t just vanish ... But physically and mentally, I am not in a good place."

A few weeks later, Vander wrote about celebrating the holidays amid pregnancy loss.

"I am smiling in the photo but I got to tell you, it’s been difficult," she captioned a family pic. "I never experienced grief this way. Our family is taking it one day at a time and we are just trying our best for the kids."

Vander's third pregnancy was depicted in Season 5 of the Netflix series, a journey that is difficult to relive on television.

"I had never, thankfully, known grief. It’s changed my perspective," Vander told TODAY last month. "I lost my baby. Even before that, I had a hard time with some of the personal drama.

"Now, I’m even more focused on what’s important. Family is what’s important."

