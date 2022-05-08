“Selling Sunset” star Mary Fitzgerald is sharing how thankful she is for her son, Austin Babbitt, this Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 8, the real estate agent — who was recently promoted to vice president at The Oppenheim Group — posted a series of photos on Instagram of her smiling alongside Babbitt and her husband, Romain Bonnet.

“Best Mother’s Day ever!” the 41-year-old reality star captioned the snaps. “Just spent time with my son at his #Airforce bootcamp graduation.”

She called herself a “proud mama!”

At the end of the post, Fitzgerald wrote, “Forever grateful to Sgt Butler for making this moment happen.” She also included multiple hashtags like “airforcemom” and “family.”

The TV personality’s last Instagram post about her son was in March. In the caption, she opened up about Babbitt going off to bootcamp.

Next to a slideshow, which included childhood photos of the mother and son playing together, Fitzgerald said she, “Couldn’t be more proud, excited, scared, and definitely VERY emotional” about her son joining the Air Force.

She added, “Time has completely flown by, and wishing I could go back to have just little more with him. Reminiscing with these photo flashbacks.”

Fitzgerald had mentioned her on multiple times on Selling Sunset before he finally appeared during the show’s season two finale. Babbitt walked his mom down the aisle when she wedded Bonnet, 28, on the Netflix reality series.

Before he showed up on “Selling Sunset,” Fitzgerald had shared that she had given birth to Babbitt when she was 16. She then raised him as a single mother.

During a season one episode, she told Bonnet, “So, babe, you’re 25, you’re not really that much older than my son.” (There's about a four of five year age difference between the two.)

Although Fitzgerald and Bonnet tied the knot on “Selling Sunset” with Babbitt by their side, they had actually been husband and wife for almost two years before their 2020 TV wedding aired.

“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” a spokesperson for Fitzgerald confirmed to TODAY in a statement at the time. “In their minds they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

Fitzgerald told People that it was their “dream wedding.”

She explained to the publication, “Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that’s what we did.”