Martha Stewart couldn't be more proud of her 12-year-old granddaughter, Jude Stewart.

The 82-year-old lifestyle expert shared a video of Jude leading a yoga class on August 15 in her Instagram Story. "Yoga class at Skylands by Jude age 12," Stewart wrote on the video, which showed young Jude standing and bending over one leg in front of a class of students.

Jude’s mom is Martha Stewart’s only child, daughter Alexis Stewart, who welcomed Jude and an 11-year-old son, Truman Stewart, as a single mom.

Martha Stewart shared a photo of her granddaughter Jude leading a yoga class. @marthastewart48 via Instagram

Though Alexis Stewart shared candid anecdotes about her often challenging relationship with her famous mom in her 2011 book "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here," she has described the pair's bond as "incredibly close."

Martha Stewart, in turn, has called her daughter "the perfect mother."

Alexis Stewart, 57

Stewart with daughter Alexis Stewart in 2009. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Alexis Stewart is Martha Stewart's only child.

Martha Stewart shares Alexis Stewart with her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, whom she was married to for 29 years before their 1987 separation.

Alexis Stewart followed in her mother’s footsteps to become a writer and a television personality, and she has also hosted her own radio show.

From 2005 to 2010, Alexis Stewart co-hosted "Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer," alongside Jennifer Hutt on SiriusXM’s Martha Stewart Living Radio channel.

The pair later turned the show into a TV program on the Hallmark Channel, and went on to co-host the TV shows "Whatever" and "Whatever, Martha!" which poked fun at her mom's old television show, "Martha Stewart Living."

Alexis has been candid about her fertility journey

Alexis Stewart opened up about undergoing IVF treatment on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2007, three years after divorcing her ex-husband, lawyer John Cuti, according to People.

At the time, she had experienced three failed embryo transfers but remained hopeful about becoming pregnant.

During her appearance on the show, Alexis Stewart told host Oprah Winfrey that her mother “desperately” wanted grandchildren and was helping to support her pregnancy efforts both financially and emotionally.

After five years of fertility treatments, Alexis Stewart welcomed daughter Jude in 2011 with help from a gestational surrogate. The following year, she welcomed son Truman, also with a gestational surrogate.

"If we agree on everything, how boring would that be?” Alexis Stewart once said of her relationship with her mother. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Alexis has said she and Martha are 'incredibly close' despite challenges

Alexis Stewart visited the TODAY show in 2011 to promote “Whateverland: Learning to Live Here," which she co-wrote with Hutt.

Though she wrote comically of her mom's perfectionist tendencies and aloof parenting style in the book — joking at one point that she "grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head" — Alexis Stewart told TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie in 2011 that she and her mom had a loving relationship.

“We're incredibly close and we’re both very opinionated people. So while we can be together having a nice time, we can also have an animated discussion slash argument about something. Because that’s normal," she said. "So if we agree on everything, how boring would that be?”

Martha once described her relationship with Alexis as 'difficult'

Martha Stewart told People in 2020 that despite their shared love of cooking, she and Alexis Stewart have always had a "difficult" relationship.

"One thing Alexis learned from that was how to cook. She’s a phenomenal cook and baker. I tried to involve her in everything, but the minute she could leave home and go to boarding school, she did,” she continued.

“Our relationship has always been a difficult mother-daughter relationship. Difficult, but she would do anything for me, and I would do anything for her.”

Martha once made Alexis drive as a child so she could go shopping

In 2018, Martha Stewart appeared on Al Roker's "Cold Cuts" segment on TODAY, where she opened up about her unorthodox parenting style.

The former “Chopped” judge recalled that during the 1970s gas crisis in the U.S., she once grew tired of waiting in a long of cars for gas so she made Alexis Stewart, then just a child, take the wheel.

"We were waiting in line to fill our car with gas on the post road in Westport and I was impatient. I said, 'Move over. You drive. Keep moving in the line. And she was like 10, or 8," Martha Stewart recalled, laughing.

“You got out of the car?” asked a dumbfounded Al.

“I got out and went shopping. I went to the grocery store and left her in the car to drive,’ replied Martha Stewart, adding, “She did fine. She got to the pump.”

Martha says Alexis is 'the perfect mother' — even if she never got the pony she wanted

During the same appearance alongside Al, Martha Stewart laughed when Al asked if Alexis Stewart ever asks her mom for advice.

"Oh, she will not take any advice from me. Alexis? Are you kidding? She is the perfect mother," raved Martha Stewart. "Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced."

Martha Stewart then shared that Alexis Stewart is still mad at her for never buying her the pony that she wanted when she was 12.

When Al pointed out that Alexis Stewart’s kids are surely going to give her a hard time, too, Martha Stewart responded, “Of course they are. I hope they do!"

Stewart said Alexis won't leave her alone with her kids

While Martha Stewart and her own daughter don’t always see eye-to-eye, the HGTV star raves constantly about her grandchildren, Jude and Truman, on social media.

In fact, during her chat with Al Roker in 2018, Martha Stewart said that grandchildren “are much more fun than children.”

She said she'd love to travel with her grandchildren: “I want to take the kids to places that I’ve never been so we can experience the oohs and the ahhs together.”

Though she's head-over-heels for her grandkids, Martha Stewart also told Al that her daughter won't let her be alone with them.

"She doesn’t let me have them by myself," she explained. "I always have to have somebody with me because she says I used to forget her, (that) I didn’t pick her up at school."

Jude Stewart, 12

Martha Stewart and granddaughter at the Broadway opening night of "Life Of Pi" on March 30, 2023 in NYC. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jude Stewart, 12, not only teaches yoga classes in her community, the talented tween also designs jewelry.

In March 2022, Martha Stewart posted an Instagram pic of reality star Kris Jenner wearing a large statement necklace that Jude created especially for her.

“Kris Jenner sent Jude Stewart a big basket of @kyliecosmetics for her birthday! As a thank you, Alexis and Jude crafted a beautiful pearl necklace for Kris!! That’s the way to go!!!!!!” Stewart captioned the pic.

In March 2023, Martha Stewart and her granddaughter strolled the red carpet together when they attended the opening night of the Broadway play “Life Of Pi.”

Earlier the same month, the proud grandmother honored Jude’s 12th birthday when she posted a photo on Instagram of Jude and her friends wearing facial masks while celebrating at a “sparty,” or a spa-day birthday party.

“Five beauties getting even more beautiful !” she captioned the shot.

Just this month, Martha Stewart shared a pic on Instagram showing her and Jude looking up at the moon together. In her caption, she wrote, "Jude Stewart and me on the upstairs terrace at four am trying to capture the sturgeon moon on our i phones."

Truman Stewart, 11

Truman Stewart, 11, so far keeps a lower profile than his older sister.

In August 2019, Martha Stewart shared a photo of then 7-year-old Truman and 8-year-old Jude celebrating her 78th birthday with her, and he previously appeared on his grandmother's Instagram page months before in a cute video alongside his sister.