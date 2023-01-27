Marie Kondo is getting candid about what sparks joy around her home these days — and it has nothing to do with being tidy.

In a new interview with The Washington Post, the mom of three admitted that life today is messier than when her book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," hit shelves in 2014.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she told the outlet through an interpreter.

Kondo and her husband, Takumi Kawahara, are parents to daughters Satsuki and Miko, and son, whom the couple welcomed in 2021.

The California-based visionary behind lifestyle brand KonMari admitted that being tidy is not always realistic.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she said. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

After Kondo’s Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” premiered in 2018, she inspired many to hold onto possessions that “spark joy” and get rid of others that don’t. A few months after the show’s premiere, there was a noticeable increase in thrift store donations around the country. Kondo even assisted TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager tackle her daughter's closet in 2019.

While some scoffed at Kondo's omission — which deviates from the concepts that have built her lifestyle brand — others applauded her as proof that one can change their approach as needed.

"Instead of making fun of Marie Kondo for having a less-than-tidy home now with three kids, you could see her vulnerability as another affirmation that life be life-ing sometimes," author Morgan Jerkins tweeted. "And we don’t stay the same in thoughts or rhythm."