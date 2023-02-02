Fans start a petition to have 'Mama Kelce' do the coin toss at the Super Bowl

Preparations are underway for Super Bowl LVII — which is being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl," thanks to brothers Jason and Travis Kelce playing on opposing teams — and fans have a special request for the coin toss: Mama Kelce.

Donna Kelce will make history on Feb. 12 when her sons, Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, take the field for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

“I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome,” the proud mom said Feb. 1 on TODAY.

A Change.org petition started on January 31 with a simple goal: Let Mama Kelce toss the coin for this year's game.

At time of publication, the petition, titled "Let's Honor Mama Kelce by allowing her the Coin Toss SUPERBOWL Sunday!!!", has racked up more than 21,000 signatures.

Supporters signing the petition shared their excitement in the comments.

"This would be a huge honor! Also, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; might never happen again," one wrote.

Another added, "This mom obviously raised her boys right. Let’s give her credit!!!"

No matter the outcome of the game — or any potential coin tossing status — Kelce told TODAY she is going to "have a great time."

"Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken," she said on TODAY. "They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

On Jan. 27, the NFL announced there would be four Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) Tillman Scholars serving as honorary coin toss captains: Fabersha Flynt, Robert Ham, HyeJung Park and Dave Prakash.

"All four Tillman Scholars were selected for their dedication and vision to creating a better tomorrow, as well as the sacrifices they made for our nation," a release from the league stated.

Pat Tillman was a football standout drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft. The defensive back broke franchise records, but put his football career on hold to enlist in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.

“Pat Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we are committed to ensuring that his life and legacy are forever honored and celebrated across the entire NFL family,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release announcing the honorary captains. “We are so proud of the Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholar’s program whose mission is to help leaders make real change. These four Tillman Scholars have done just that and we are honored to have them join us on the field to represent the Pat Tillman Foundation as this year’s coin toss captains.”