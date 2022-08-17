Material girls! Madonna and her 9-year-old twins match for her 64th birthday

Madonna and her 9-year-old twins, Stelle and Estere, know how to coordinate!

For the singer's 64th birthday, they all wore blue-and-white dresses that had the same type of design on them. Madonna paired her look with matching heels and an all-blue fedora.

madonna via Instagram

Her little girls also sported matching purses and white headbands.

The trio took a group picture by the docks, and that appeared to be only one of the stops on Madonna's night out on the town in Italy.

The singer also shared some photos of herself hanging out with her friends and some solo photos.

madonna via Instagram

"Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑," Madonna captioned her birthday post.

Paris Hilton commented, "Happy Birthday Queen! 😍👸🏼."

Madonna is also a mother to her two older daughters, Mercy, 16, and Lourdes, 25, and her two sons, David, 16, and Rocco, 22.

On Monday, Madonna celebrated Rocco's birthday when she took him out to eat at a restaurant.

"From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco," she wrote to him on Instagram.

madonna via Instagram

Madonna's twin daughters aren’t the only ones in the family who can make a statement with their clothes. During a Tuesday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Madonna said her son David has become quite the trendsetter.

“He’ll put on any outfit and look swag as you-know-what,” she said on the show, and added, “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them.”

Related video: