Madonna’s 16th birthday celebration for daughter Mercy James was a wild ride

Madonna's daughter Mercy James just celebrated a pretty sweet milestone.

The singer's second-oldest daughter turned 16 over the weekend, and her mom took her to Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in California to mark the occasion.

Madonna, 63, shared a video from the fun excursion on her Instagram page on Monday. The birthday girl was also joined by her brother David Banda, 16, and her mother's boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

At the beginning of the video, which Madonna partially set to her 2008 single “4 Minutes,” the singer can be seen rocking a blue and white hat, white sunglasses and a printed black sweatsuit.

The family appeared to have a great time during their amusement park outing. madonna / Instagram

The camera then pans to Mercy James, who describes how she’s feeling now that she’s 16.

“She’s feeling different, she’s feeling new, she’s feeling renewed, she’s feeling goofy and quirky," she said.

The teenager's fashion game was on point for the outing. She rocked an orange hat, a Tupac shirt and jeans.

The group appeared to brave several daring roller coasters. After making it through one of them, Madonna looked quite exhausted.

“I can’t take this anymore. I paid to be abused,” she muses.

At one point, the group stopped to look at a photo that was taken during a ride and couldn't help but laugh at their facial expressions.

At the end of the video, David breaks out into an impressive dance and Mercy James and Williams show off their flipping skills.

In a video posted over the weekend, Mercy James was surprised with a bunch of balloons and lights in her bedroom. "Oh, my God!" she exclaims, before her twin sisters, Stella and Estere, 9, grab her and shower her with hugs and kisses.

"This is so overwhelming," the 16-year-old says in the clip, which ends with the teenager dancing and singing to the Aaliyah song "Try Again."

Madonna has been posting more photos of her children in recent months. She posted several snapshots of her recent ski vacation earlier this month.

In November, the mother of six shared a video montage of her Thanksgiving celebration, and over the summer, all of her kids were on hand to help her celebrate her 63rd birthday.