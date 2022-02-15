Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama.

On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.

"Today isn’t Monday……..It’s Son Day!” Madonna wrote on Instagram. “David at his curtain call At Lachsa And Art by #Rhed!”

In one photo, Madonna is seen with her arms wrapped around David, who wears a horned head piece and a cheerleader outfit. She also posted pictures of herself posing in front of Rocco’s paintings, which reportedly sell for up to five figures.

Madonna once said she has more “in common” with David than any of her other kids. The music icon shares daughter Lourdes “Lola,” 25, with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and Rocco is from her marriage to Guy Ritchie. She became a mom to David, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 9, through adoption.

“What [David] has more than anything is focus and determination. I’m pretty sure he got it from me,” Madonna told Vogue in 2019. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far.”

Madonna described Lola as “insanely talented.”

“I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does — she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department,” Madonna gushed. “But she doesn’t have the same drive.”

“But she also has a mother, and I didn’t,” Madonna continued. “She grew up with money, and I didn’t. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can’t fixate on it.”

Lola has made a name for herself in the modeling world and recently landed a gig as one of the faces of Savage X Fenty's lingerie campaigns.

Last year, Lola told Vogue, “People think I'm this talentless rich kid who has had everything given to her, but I’m not.”

