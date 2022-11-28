Madonna shares new Thanksgiving photo with all 6 kids: ‘What I’m thankful for’

She’s a maternal girl.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Madonna posted a series of pictures on Instagram featuring all six of her children.

“What I’m thankful for………….,” she captioned the photos.

The first shot featured the pop icon and oldest child Lourdes, 26, whom she shares with Carlos Leon. Mother and daughter are both decked out in black and sporting serious looks for the camera, while the “Vogue” hit-maker rocks red hair.

Other pictures include Madonna in the center with all of her kids around her, including Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 10.

Madonna and her six kids celebrated Thanksgiving together. @madonna via Instagram

Madonna with David and one of her twins. @madonna via Instagram

Rocco is Madonna’s son with her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie. Mercy, Stella and Estere were later adopted by the singer.

There is also a solo picture of Madonna, 64, and a shot of her with David and one of the twins.

Madonna with her eldest child, Lourdes. @madonna via Instagram

In addition, there is a picture of Lourdes and one of the twins tinkering with a DJ sound board and another pic with the twins standing over the board, as well. In a different shot, Madonna plays DJ alongside one of the twins by the machine. A solo snap of Madonna holding a glass of wine wraps up the pictures.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has given fans a glimpse into her family’s Thanksgiving. In 2021, she posted a video montage set to Sly and the Family Stone’s songs “Family Affair.”