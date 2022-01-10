Madonna posts family pic with all 6 kids from ski vacation

Madonna and her family just wrapped up a holiday ski vacation in the Swiss Alps, and it looks like they had a fantastic time.

That's what her fans and followers on Instagram learned when the superstar singer decided to say so long to the slopes of Switzerland with a sweet photo of her whole brood.

Madonna shares a rare photo of herself alongside all six of her children, as well as other friends. Madonna/ Instagram

Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9, can all be seen cuddled up close to each other and their mom. The other smiling faces in the pic include Lourdes’ boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, and Madonna’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

And that photo was just one slide in a carousel of shots the 63-year-old shared.

“Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!” Madonna wrote of the resort town in the caption that accompanied the pics.

Other photos in the set show her holding a clown doll, gathering around a dinner table with the gang and sharing some tender moments with Williams.

Be sure to click or swipe through all the shots to also catch a peek of David and Rocco sharing a moment of brotherly love.

Speaking of Rocco, the son Madonna shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, she also shared a photo of him exploring the Swiss streets by her side in an earlier glimpse from their vacation on Jan. 2.

And just days before that, she gave her fans a look at her youngest children, Estere and Stella, hitting the slopes.

While they're leaving Gstaad behind, it appears the family is taking plenty of memories back home with them.