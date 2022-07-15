Lucy Liu reveals for the first time the meaning behind her son’s name

Lucy Liu is opening up for the first time about the meaning behind her 6-year-old son Rockwell’s name.

“I was on location and Rockwell was the name of a store. At the time, I remember thinking, ‘That’s a really great name,’ and I kept it in the back of my mind,” Liu, 53, told TODAY Parents. “I know a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, that’s a surname.’ But I think sometimes surnames are stronger than first names.”

Liu noted that Rockwell isn’t a Rocky — at least not yet. And the rising first-grader prefers it that way.

“When he was 4, he corrected somebody. He said, ‘My name is Rockwell,’” she shared. “But I’m sure by the time he’s in high school, people will be calling him all kinds of names.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” actor welcomed Rockwell through surrogacy in 2015, and is raising him as a single parent. Rockwell understands that families come in all shapes and sizes, Liu said. And she's always happy to answer his questions.

“I think maybe it’s easier in some ways if you’re a single mom,” Liu revealed. “You don’t have to deal with someone else’s opinion. And honestly, the other parent can be a toddler more than the child.”

Liu said her favorite times with Rockwell take place at their kitchen table.

“We have this tradition where we talk about the favorite part of our day and what we’re grateful for,” Liu revealed. “In the morning, I ask him if he had any dreams."

Liu opened up to TODAY while promoting her partnership with the American Express enhanced Blue Cash Everyday Card, which gives annual cash back for U.S. online purchases and monthly statement credits for Home Chef and Disney Bundle subscriptions.

Liu said that the no-fee aspect is important, too.

“My parents would never have been able to pay for a credit card,” she said.

