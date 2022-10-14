"Love Is Blind" alum Shayne Jansen's mom has died, the reality star announced.

"I lost my best friend today," Shayne wrote in an Oct. 13 Instagram post. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to 'Schitt's Creek' every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily."

Under mom-and-son photos, including screenshots of their loving text messages, followers wrote loving comments.

"So sorry brother…." wrote Nick Lachey, who co-hosts “Love Is Blind” with wife Vanessa Lachey; She added, "Sending you love. I'm so sorry."

Shayne's former castmates chimed in, too.

"We're praying for you and your family, Shayne. We're here for you," wrote Season 2 star Shaina Hurley.

Danielle Ruhl added, "Thinking of you and sending love." Her soon-to-be ex-husband Nick Thompson added, "I'm here if you need anything. So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love."

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee wrote, "We had the best weekend with her in Wisconsin. She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly."

Karen made a memorable appearance on Season 2 of "Love Is Blind" when meeting her son's former fiancée Natalie Lee.

Shayne regarded his mother as the most important person in his life, particularly following the death of his father earlier in the year.

On Mother's Day, Shayne honored Karen with an Instagram post.

"Every year this woman steals my birthday thunder with this thing called 'Mother’s Day,'" he wrote. "I wouldn’t trade it for anything she deserves to be celebrated every day. Happy birthday to me."