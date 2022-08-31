‘Little People, Big World’ star shares sweet tribute to son on 1st day of kindergarten

“Little People, Big World” stars Tori and Zach Roloff are the proud parents of a kindergartener.

On Wednesday, Tori, 30, paid tribute to her “sweet baby j,” otherwise known as Jackson, on his first day of elementary school.

“This kid makes my heart swell with pride,” Tori wrote on Instagram, noting that the 5-year-old marched into his classroom “as confident as ever!”

“He kept saying ‘today is all about me and going to kindergarten!’” Tori shared. “It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy (it’s only been 2 hours)!!!”

“I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going,” she continued. “I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today."

In her post, the TLC personality included several photos of Jackson posing with slicked-back hair and a letter board. According to the sign, he wants to be a police pilot or firefighter when he grows up.

Tori also treated fans to a video of Jackson wearing a backpack and carrying his lunchbox as he hopped in the family's car for his first day. Jackson was joined in the backseat by his sister, Lilah, 2, and his 4-month-old brother, Josiah.

“What are you most excited for?” Tori asks in the sweet clip.

“To play with Legos!” Jackson exclaims

Jackson and his siblings have achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism their dad Zach has.

Achondroplasia is a skeletal abnormality. The hallmarks of the condition include short stature and short bones of the limbs. If a parent has achondroplasia, then there’s a 50% chance of having a baby with achondroplasia.

“We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do,” Tori told US Weekly earlier this year.

“We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism because of our kids,” Zach added.

The Roloff family @toriroloff via Instagram

