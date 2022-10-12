Linda Evangelista shares a rare photo of her teen son and they are twins

Supermodel Linda Evangelista is sharing rare photos of her son, Augustin “Augie” James, in honor of his 16th birthday.

“My heart. My light. 16,” Evangelista captioned an Instagram carousel on Oct. 11.

In the first slide, the fashion icon is seen with her hand resting on Augie’s face. Evangelista also treated her more than one million followers to throwback pictures, including one in which she and a young Augie are shown smiling for a mirror selfie.

Writer Jill Kargman couldn’t resist commenting on the uncanny resemblance between Evangelista and Augie, who both have thick brown hair and pouty lips.

“CLONES!” Kargman wrote.

Evangelista shares Augie with ex François-Henri Pinault, who is now married to Salma Hayek. Last year, when Hayek shared photos of Augie and herself lounging on a boat, Evangelista replied with two heart emojis.

In 2021, Evangelista revealed that she had a CoolSculpting procedure that left her “brutally disfigured.” Evangelista wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram that the fat-freezing technique “did the opposite of what it promised.”

“I have been left, as the media has described ‘unrecognizable,'" Evangelista shared.

Evangelista had sued Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company behind CoolSculpting, which provides an alternative to liposuction. While she was seeking $50 million, the dollar amount of the settlement is not known.

While speaking with People in February, Evangelista, who became a recluse, explained why she waited to tell Augie about her trauma.

“I should not be a burden to my child,” she told the outlet.

“[Augie] used to say, ‘Mommy, do you remember when you used to be fun?’ “ Evangelista recalled. “‘Remember when you used to laugh all the time? How come you don’t laugh anymore?’ I hate what this has done to my relationship with him.”

Evangelista noted that she was worried about the message she was sending to him.

“It is very important for me to raise him knowing that he is beautiful and knowing that everyone is beautiful,” she added. “It’s so messed up that I truly believe that except it doesn’t pertain to me.”