Lauren Bushnell details ‘movie like’ scene driving herself to the hospital while in labor

Lauren Lane and Chris Lane have a new bundle of joy in their lives!

The former “Bachelor” contestant and her country singer husband welcomed their second child, a son named Baker Weston, on Sunday, October 16.

Lauren Lane (formerly Lauren Bushnell) reflected on the story of her newborn son’s birth in an Instagram post on Friday, October 21. The mom-of-two shared a carousel of images of her newborn, including a sweet snap of the couple's 1-year-old son Dutton Walker holding his new baby brother.

In the caption, she detailed her son’s “chaotic” birth story, sharing that he “surprised” the family by arriving nine days earlier than expected.

“Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris’ truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫,” she wrote in the caption. “Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he’s been nothing but peaceful and perfect."

Even with the unexpected frenzied birth story, Lauren Lane was over the moon to welcome her newborn son, ending the caption with, "We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!”

The couple, who got engaged in June 2019 and tied the knot later that year in a private ceremony in October, celebrated the arrival of their new baby on social media.

Lauren Lane and Chris Lane both shared posts on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, October 18 to announce the exciting family update.

The “Big, Big Plans” singer shared a sweet photo of the newly minted family of four in the hospital. Lauren Lane, Dutton and Baker all sat in the hospital bed while Chris Lane kneeled onto the floor and rested his elbows on the mattress.

“Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” he wrote in the caption.

In a second post several days later, he took a moment to thank fans for the love and support following the milestone, writing in the caption alongside a photo of the family of four, "Glad to be home and resting up thanks for all the prayers and love for our fam!"

Lauren Lane shared an emotional video on Instagram that captured the moment her husband and their older son came into the hospital room to see Baker.

Dutton was eager to see his mom and meet his new brother, immediately walking over to the hospital bassinet before his dad lifted him up to see Baker resting in Lauren Lane’s arms.

At the end of the video, Dutton was delighted to be up close and personal to his mom and Baker when his dad held him near the bed, giggling at his baby brother.

“Bigggg bro loves his lil bro!" Chris Lane wrote in the comments. "Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!”

Related: