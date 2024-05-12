Laura Jarrett thanks mom Valerie Jarrett for showing her how to ‘embrace the chaos’ this Mother’s Day

Saturday TODAY co-anchor Laura Jarrett is thanking her powerhouse of a mother, Valerie Jarrett, for setting an example this Mother's Day.

Along with a series of sweet photos of her mom with her two children, June and James, Laura shared a very real, yet touching message on Instagram May 12.

“Everyone tells you ‘it goes by fast,’ but let’s face it—when you are in ‘it,’ children are exhausting. Grateful to have my mom and my grandma show me how to embrace the chaos. Happy Mother’s Day,” Laura wrote with a heart emoji.

Valerie Jarrett took to the comment section, wishing her "precious little Pumpkin" a Happy Mother's Day, as well.

"Yes it all goes by so fast. You were June and James’ age a hot second ago. Just so grateful my mom and I are here to see our most important legacy reflected in you," she wrote. "You’ve mastered the mighty juggle of being a loving, hard working and devoted working mom. At your phase there is no balance, but over the arc of the multiple chapters of life they will add up to an extraordinary book."

The former senior advisor to President Barack Obama shared a shot of a smiling Laura holding her son on her own Instagram story.

“Pure joy watching my baby be an amazing mom,” Valerie Jarrett wrote.

Valerie Jarrett celebrates Mother's Day. Instagram

Laura often shows gratitude for her mom. In March, she shared a picture of Valerie Jarrett with her daughter, June, to Instagram.

"Mom appreciation post. I could not do this job without @valeriebjarrett in my corner," she wrote with a brown heart emoji.

Laura and her husband, Tony Balkissoon, whom she married in 2012, became parents in 2019 when their son, James, was born. In July 2022, the couple welcomed daughter June.

“Tony and I waited a while before we had children, which I think was super valuable because we just got to have fun. Kids are wonderful, but they can be extremely taxing on marriages,” Laura previously told TODAY.com. “We had a ball just the two of us for a long time and I think that really set us up for success.”