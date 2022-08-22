Laura Dern posts rare pic with her kids for son Ellery’s birthday

Laura Dern, star of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, is celebrating her 21-year-old son on his birthday.

Ellery Harper hit his big milestone on Sunday, Aug. 21 and his proud mama shared some sweet photos of the young man on Instagram, along with a wonderful message.

Laura Dern (r.) with her son Ellery, daughter Jaya (far l.) and mom Diane Ladd. @lauradern / via Instagram

"Greatest gift I could have ever dreamt up," Dern, 55, wrote. "Happiest 21st birthday to you my amazing son/friend/inspiration. You teach me every day…about art..empathy..and grace. You are a profound human and artist. And you are such a kind and amazing man. I’m so blessed and lucky to love you and learn from you. And you make me laugh every day."

The pictures include one of the birthday boy and model Ellery next to mom Dern with his sister Jaya, 17 on the far left. Their father is musician Ben Harper, who split with Dern in 2013. And bonus: The other woman in the group pic is actor Diane Ladd, 86, Dern's mom and grandma to the kids!

The other image in the Instagram carousel is of a young Ellery grinning while in the water at the beach.

Oscar-winning actor Julianne Moore chimed in in the comments section, writing, "Happy birthday Ellery!!!"

"On good days, I am kind enough to remember that there are growing pains, and it is all overwhelming and not easy or always fun," Dern told People in 2019 about the challenges of being a single parent.

That same year, she told InStyle that single parenting had made her "ambitious."

"This is the first time in my life that I am being ambitious because I am a single parent. Raising kids gave me enough street cred to feel like I deserved the right to make money," she said. "This moment in my life is so sexy and freeing because I’ve had many relationships, I’ve had a marriage, I have my amazing children, so I’m not hiding who I am to get somebody who is willing to have kids or be married."