Kylie Jenner says she’ll miss ‘this little face’ as daughter Stormi turns 5

Kylie Jenner can't get over Stormi's "changing face" as she celebrates her daughter's 5th birthday.

"I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned an Instagram slideshow. "The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, storm girl."

In photos, Stormi is dressed as an angel from last Halloween, wears a silver dress during what may be a photo shoot and a gray sweatsuit while hugging her mom in a mirror selfie. Jenner included a video of the pair sweetly whispering, "I love you."

On her Instagram stories, Jenner showed off preparation for Stormi's "rainbow unicorn birthday adventure" including a sea of yellow, pink, purple and blue balloons and a gift basket stuffed with toys and candy.

"Mommy, there are so many!" Stormi exclaims off-camera.

The busy mom has lots to prep, with Stormi's Feb. 1 birthday and son Aire's first birthday on Feb. 2.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, the father of both children, waited one year before announcing their son's name, having initially called him Wolfe.

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him," Jenner explained in a March 2022 Instagram post.

This month, Jenner shared the boy's name and first photos of his face. "AIRE," she wrote.

Jenner also quickly specified the pronunciation of her son's name.

"Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?" someone asked on the fan account Kylie Snapchat.

"AIR," wrote Jenner, with a red heart emoji.

Related video: