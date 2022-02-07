The clue to Kylie Jenner's due date that we all missed

Kylie Jenner announced Sunday that she gave birth to her second child on Feb. 2. She shared the news on Instagram, posting a pic of the new baby's hand, with a caption giving the baby's date of birth, 2/2/22.

But turns out, this wasn't the first time we had seen Jenner in connection with the number "222."

Back in September for Vogue's "73 Questions with Kylie Jenner," the reality star and beauty mogul wore a white cropped top, showing off her early baby bump, paired with a long blazer and three stacked gold necklaces — one of which read "222."

Did Kylie Jenner hint at the due date of baby #2 months ago? Spot the gold necklace that reads "222," the date her second child was born. YouTube

This subtle clue to baby #2's due date was easy to miss. And in the actual interview, Jenner gave few details about her pregnancy, revealing that she had decided to wait before finding out the gender of her second child. She did however share that her biggest pregnancy craving was frozen yogurt and food from In-N-Out Burger and that her daughter Stormi was "so excited" to be a big sister.

"222" is an "angel" number, a repetitive sequence of three or four digits. They are known for catching our attention, like when you check the time and it's exactly 3:33 p.m., and some consider them to be signs from the universe.

Jenner and partner Travis Scott have not announced a baby name, but the blue heart appears to confirm that Stormi, who turned 4 exactly one day before her sibling was born, now has a little brother.

Jenner announced that she was pregnant on Sept. 7 on Instagram with an edited video featuring clips of Jenner at an ultrasound, her mom Kris Jenner hearing the news and Stormi kissing her baby bump.