Kristin Davis says she became a mom at exactly the right time.

The “And Just Like That…” star, 58, reflected on parenting later in life during a visit June 23 to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“For me, there was no other way that it could have happened,” said Davis, who welcomed her first child in her 40s, and her second child in her 50s.

“People sometimes say, ‘Oh, do you regret this, or regret that?’” she continued. “No, I don’t have any regrets because I love my kids, and I don’t think I was ready (before). I wasn’t there in my head or my heart yet.”

The “Sex and the City” star has a son, Wilson, whom she adopted in 2018, and a daughter, Gemma Rose, whom she adopted in 2011.

Davis also shared that she flew home every weekend to see her children while she was filming the “Sex and the City” reboot.

“It wasn’t the plan, necessarily. I thought, ‘Oh, you know, maybe they could come to see me, or maybe I could skip a weekend,’” she said. “But the 5-year-old, he just — no.”

“I would never say yes to a job where I was gone that long unless it was this job. I love this job,” she added. “Obviously, we’ve had this incredible experience of working together for 25 years now. … It was an unusual situation. It was hard, no lie, but it’s kind of a good problem to have.”

While Davis keeps details about her son and daughter mostly private, she has opened up in the past about the experience of parenting her children, both of whom are African American, as a white mom.

“Because my children are African American, I feel like it’s my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” she said during an episode of “Red Table Talk” in 2019.

She added that raising Black children has given her a more immediate understanding of prejudice.

“It’s one thing to be watching it happening to other people and it’s another thing when it’s happening to your child — and you haven’t personally been through it,” she said.

Davis also opened up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about living in an “ageist” society.

The actor made headlines recently when she told Britain’s Telegraph newspaper she had been “ridiculed relentlessly” over her use of facial fillers in the past.

“I think it’s odd because we’re all going through it. And I don’t mean just Hollywood, I mean all women. Right? We’re in our society, it’s a very ageist society. We keep trying to change it, it kind of never changes, right? So there’s a lot of pressure,” she said.

“And when you’re on camera, there’s even more pressure,” she continued. “In particular, for the anniversary of (‘Sex and the City’), we’re looking at our younger selves all the time. And it’s such a mind game of like, ‘Am I OK, am I OK?’ You have to just be like, ‘You’re OK right now. It’s OK that you don’t look like you did when you were 35.’ But it’s hard, and I know it’s hard for everyone.”