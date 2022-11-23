Kristen Bell told her kids about the time she did mushrooms — and it 'backfired'

Kristen Bell is not your garden-variety mom.

During a Nov. 22 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Bell confessed she told her kids about how she sampled a hallucinogenic mushroom on her 40th birthday.

“It backfired a couple of weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am,” Bell, 42, recalled.

“Then I overheard my daughter talking to grandma going, ‘I’m actually really glad (my parents) share all this stuff with me. So anyway, my mom really wanted to try mushrooms…”

Bell, who stars in the new Netflix movie “People We Hate at the Wedding,” said she had a moment of panic.

“I was like, ‘Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh,” she said. “For some reason I’m more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter.”

Bell, who shares 9-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta, with her husband, Dax Shepard, explained that they are open with their girls “about everything.”

“Their dad is in recovery, so he’s really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things,” she shared. “What drugs do to your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that.”

Shepard announced in September 2020 that he had relapsed on prescription painkillers and was newly sober again after 16 years of sobriety. In an episode of “Armchair Expert,” he revealed that he had been battling an addiction with the opioid painkiller Vicodin for the previous few months.

While on Kimmel, Bell praised Shepard's commitment to his family.

“He has committed to being very involved in our kids’ lives and very involved in our marriage," she gusehd. "He’s a real gogetter. I got no complaints.”

Bell and Shepard celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary last month. The couple became engaged in 2009, but didn't tie the knot until same-sex marriage was legalized.Related video: