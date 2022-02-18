Kris Jenner reveals meaning of the necklace Kylie wore when she gave birth 

One of Kylie Jenner's favorite pieces of jewelry is deeply symbolic, according to mom Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 66, spilled all the details behind the 24-year-old’s "222" necklace during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres this week while talking about Kylie's newborn son, Wolf.

The mother of two welcomed the baby on Feb. 2 and it turns out that the date (2/2/22) was meant to be.

"She got the best birth date. It was 2/2/22. That’s an angel number," Jenner told DeGeneres.

Angel numbers are three or four of the same digits repeated, and some people think of them as signs from the universe.

“2222 has always been Kylie’s angel number and a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth,” Jenner added.

DeGeneres was pleasantly surprised to hear that the number has such special meaning for the new mom.

"That's Portia’s (DeGeneres' wife) favorite number too: 2222. Mine's 1111," she said.

Wolf is the second child for Jenner and her partner Travis Scott, who also have a 3-year-old daughter named Stormi. The makeup mogul was spotted wearing the “222” necklace in September while filming a video for Vogue titled “73 Questions with Kylie Jenner,” and some fans suspected the necklace was a clue about her due date.

However, Jenner revealed that her daughter has been wearing the necklace for a long time.

"It was so weird because she’s had the necklace for like 5 years," Jenner told DeGeneres.

Wolf is the 11th grandchild for Jenner. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan told DeGeneres that she had the chance to be with her youngest daughter while she was giving birth.

"I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis. Because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people," she explained. "Back in the day I had like 15 people when I was giving birth; it was like a party. But now it's very controlled."

Jenner also said that Wolf bears a strong resemblance to his older sister.

"When he came out it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again,'" she said.