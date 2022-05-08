Kris Jenner celebrates Mother’s Day with sentimental posts and throwback photos

Kris Jenner is honoring all of the moms in her life this Mother’s Day.

Jenner, who is a mom to six children, shared two posts on Instagram Sunday, May 8 to celebrate her own mother, her experience as a mom and grandmother and her daughters who are moms.

In her first post, Jenner honored her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, sharing a carousel of images of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years. The first photo was a black and white glamour shot of Jenner and Campbell posing for the camera, followed by another black and white photo of the duo dressed up in costumes fit for the Roaring '20s.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family went on to share some throwback photos with her mom, ranging from her teen to young adult years, including a photo in the hospital after Jenner gave birth. To finish off the carousel, Jenner added a black and white photo of her and her mom posing alongside Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian when they were children.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom!! My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfillment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful.”

“You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant. I could not ask for a more amazing mother and thank God every day that you are mine,” she continued. “Thank you for all you do for me and our family. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you!! I wish all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and mother figures out there a day filled with love!!.”

In a second post, Jenner took a moment to celebrate her own experience as a mom, calling being a mother and grandmother the “greatest joy in life.” Alongside the touching message, Jenner shared a carousel of images of her family spanning the decades.

The first photo captured Jenner with her six children, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, Rob, 35, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, all wearing white button-down shirts and black bottoms.

Jenner went on to share some solo shots of her family, including a photo posing with Rob after one of his cross country matches, an old photo with Kim and Kourtney as she held an infant Khloe, and an adorable shot of Jenner posing with a young Kendall and Kylie as they donned matching red and white pajamas, which Kendall re-shared on her Instagram story.

Kendall added her mom's throwback photo to her own Instagram story. Instagram

“@kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @robkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner you are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!” Jenner wrote in the caption. “I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you.”

The reality TV star then paid tribute to four of her daughters who are mothers, telling Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie that they each "inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day.”

“You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you!” she added. “I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!! Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.”

On her Instagram Stories, Jenner re-shared many of the images and the same sentiments, including some additional photos of her family.

When talking about her daughters who are mothers of their own, Jenner posted a collage of Kylie with her daughter, Stormi, 4; Khloe with her daughter True, 4; Kourtney with her three children Mason, 12 Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7; as well as Kim with her four children North, 8 Saint, 6 Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kris Jenner dug up plenty of family photos for her Mother's Day posts. Instagram

Jenner also shared an old photo of her family where they appeared to be serving her breakfast in bed.

Kendall and Kourtney lounged in bed next to their mom while Kylie stood at her side and wrapped her arms around her shoulder. Kim held a small bouquet of flowers at the edge of the bed, while Rob held up the tray with the breakfast spread.

One photo showed the family serving their matriarch breakfast in bed. Instagram

While plans aren’t set in stone for Jenner’s Mother’s Day this year, she told People that her plans usually involve breakfast or brunch in addition to spending time with her family.

“We’re just all going to be together,” she said, adding, “We could be in the desert [or] we could be in L.A. ... But we’re usually always together and we just have a good time.”

Related: