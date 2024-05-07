One woman refuses to be her husband’s ‘kin-keeper,’ and she makes an important point

One mom-to-be says “no thanks” to being her husband’s spokesperson.

“So, I refuse to be the primary communicator with my husband’s side of the family,” Morgan Elisa Strickell, who is 12 weeks pregnant with her first child, said in a TikTok video. “A few weeks ago, my mother-in-law was on the phone with us and she expressed that she was a little bit hurt because she keeps finding out things about our pregnancy from her sister, who sees the posts on social media.”

Strickell, who had posted a photo of her 8-week ultrasound, was surprised to hear this.

“I thought my husband had been communicating with his mom and stepdad. I didn’t know he hadn’t been.”

The other night, Stricknell reminded her husband to send his mother their latest ultrasound “so that her feelings aren’t hurt” again. He replied, “Why don’t you just send it to my mom?’”

Stricknell explained in an update video that her husband was irked because he felt micromanaged; he said that if Stricknell was taking the time to remind him, she may as well do it herself.

“I said, ‘No, sir, not my responsibility. I communicate with my side of the family. You communicate with your side of the family,’” she said in the video.