Keshia Knight Pulliam and her newborn son share a birth month.

She announced his birth on Instagram April 9, which is her birthday.

"With this little one, we are complete," she captioned a video of her and her husband, Brad James, in the hospital room before she gave birth. The video ended with a picture of the couple, their newborn baby, and the "House of Payne" actor's 6-year-old daughter Ella.

"Happy Birthday to me!!!" she continued in the caption. "What an eventful birthday week... Thank you for the birthday wishes!!"

In the video, the couple is seen having fun during the pre-delivery moments by acting out a scene together. James, who is also an actor, plays the doctor and Pulliam plays his patient.

"Have you been adhering to your diet?" he asked.

"Yes," she said.

"What did you eat this morning?" he asked.

"Nothing," she said stifling a laugh.

"Ha," he laughed. "Trick question."

Another moment in the video showed James saying, "This is how grown people play doctor."

"Oh my goodness," she replied laughing.

James posted a similar video to celebrate her birthday and their new son.

“Happy Birthday to my Love/Wife/Baby Mamma/and Everything Else,” he said in the caption. “I’m honored to do life with yo silly a** and all of our babies. This is 44 Live it up!!”

The former “Cosby Show” star announced her pregnancy Dec. 1 on Instagram with a reel that showed off her baby bump in a striped, form-fitting dress. In the short video, Pulliam kicks up her leg joyfully as she stands next to James.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!” Pulliam wrote in her caption.

Pulliam and James met on the set of “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” according to People, and started dating in 2019. They got engaged the following year and married in 2021.

“Honestly, we just hit it off,” Pulliam told 9MagTV in April 2021 of when she and James first met. “We had a lot of downtime. There was a lot going on filming that project. So there were plenty of times where we would all just be sitting in the cast seats or the van ... just talking.”

The new family of four! @keshiaknightpulliam via Instagram

The two regularly gush over each other on Instagram.

In December, James posted a reel highlighting various memories the couple has shared together.

".0002% of this incredible trip called 'life' with this one..." he captioned.

"I love you so much!!!!" his wife commented. "I’m so grateful to do life with you."