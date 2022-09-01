Kentucky mom shares tale of survival after escaping deadly flood with her 2 kids

One Kentucky mom is sharing how her family narrowly escaped the devastating floods that destroyed their home and all of their belongings.

Nicole Neace, 32, lived in Clayhole, Kentucky with her two children, ages 16 and 10. On July 28, Neace was sleeping on her living room couch when she received a flash flood alert on her cell phone.

"I also woke up to the sound of trees breaking. It was so loud — it's indescribable, the sounds that we had heard that night," Neace told TODAY Parents. "I stuck a flashlight to the window, turned it on and realized we were surrounded by water and it was already halfway up the trailer wall."

As Neace called for her 16-year-old son, water started gushing inside her home.

"He told me, 'Mom, calm down. We have to get out of here,'" she added. "My daughter was awake because she heard me yelling at her brother. I kept apologizing to them and crying and telling them that I should have been up watching the water — I should have been prepared."

Escaping a flooded home

Neace says her son continued to keep her calm and at one point helped her find her shoes as the family made their way to the back door.

"I couldn't even find my boots because I was just in shock at how much water was around us," she added. "So he grabbed my boots. I told the kids to put on a jacket because I could feel the water and it was so cold. Water was up to my knees at that point inside the home."

What Nicole Neace and her two children saw after narrowly escaping their home as it was being flooded. Courtesy Nicole Neace

After opening the backdoor, Neace says she saw a poisonous Copperhead snake swimming in the water and immediately started to panic again.

"I didn't know what was in that water," she explained. "It was so muddy, you couldn't see anything. I said I couldn't go out in that water, but I couldn't leave my kids in that trailer."

Knowing the water would go over her 10-year-old daughter's head, Neace says her son put his sister on his back and the family made their way to higher ground.

"We were standing on a little island," Neace said. "It was 4:50 in the morning, still dark outside, and we were just trying to figure out what we were going to do."

I kept apologizing to them and crying and telling that I should have been up watching the water — I should have been prepared. Nicole Neace, mom of two

Then she noticed what looked like a houseboat. She quickly realized it was her neighbor's home.

"We kept yelling and trying to get a response and we couldn't hear anything but rushing water, debris and trees breaking," she explained. "We didn't know if they had gotten out — we had no way to communicate."

All the family could see of their neighbor's trailer was the roof. The current carried the home past their property before colliding with a transformer pole, breaking off a piece of the roof.

"That's when we realized they were inside the house," Neace said. "I grew up with her — she was one of my childhood friends. She was screaming for help."

A photo of Nicole Neace's home, fully submerged by the flood. Courtesy Nicole Neace

The family immediately started looking for something to use to help rescue their neighbors. Neace's son found a rope.

"Me and the kids ran up the hillside as quick as we could to try to get to them," she added. "But by the time we got to them to throw a rope to reach them, the current swept them away. We watched their double-wide break in half and rooms break off as they floated down the river. My son looked at me and said, 'Mom, what do we do?' I said, 'There's nothing we can do but pray. Just pray someone gets them out.'"

A reported 12 inches of rain fell on the area that night, destroying homes, businesses and schools. The body of one of Neace's neighbors, Ruby Cundiff, was found three days later. Two other neighbors, Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff, are still missing.

A daring rescue

Other than the clothes she was wearing, the only thing Neace had was her cellphone. She told her children they needed to hike to higher ground and try to get reception. Eventually, she was able to get through to a 911 dispatcher, who told her authorities would send a boat to rescue the family as soon as they could.

"After probably 15 or 20 minutes we thought we heard a boat," Neace said. "So we rushed back to find out it was a helicopter rescuing people. We tried to get their attention the best that we could — my son and me built a fire and tried to make as much smoke as possible."

A photo of the helicopter that carried Nicole Neace and her children to safety. Courtesy Nicole Neace

Neace said after 45 minutes, she told her children they had to move again to higher ground. The family decided to walk half a mile to the home of her neighbor — one of Neace's elementary schools teachers, now in her 80s.

"She was sitting on her porch, watching the water," she recalled. "She made the kids a sandwich because they hadn't eaten and we didn't have time to grab food."

I knew I needed to get out of there for my children. I didn’t know how much water was coming. Nicole Neace

Shortly after, the group heard the helicopter return and ran outside to get the pilot's attention. This time, the helicopter sent down a rescuer who determined that two neighbors who were injured needed to be evacuated first.

"The (rescuer) told us he would be back, and within 10 minutes he was back to get us," Neace said. The pilot was able to land the helicopter, allowing the family to walk into the aircraft.

"I'm very grateful for that, because if we would have got pulled up with a cable I don't know if I could have done it," the mom said. "I was really terrified — I've never been on a helicopter — but I knew I needed to get out of there for my children. I didn't know how much water was coming."

Nicole Neace, pictured alongside her son and daughter. Courtesy Nicole Neace

The family was transported to a local airport, where Neace says a man asked if she and her children had anywhere to go.

"I told him, 'I have no idea where we're going. We have no home. We were surrounded by water and we were lucky enough to catch the helicopter,'" she said. "I just kept praying they could take me somewhere safe and where my children would be safe. And there was a little lady who came through — I didn't get her name — who said there was a church letting people stay there until they figured out what to do."

Starting over

Neace and her children stayed at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in nearby Hazard, Kentucky for 29 days. On the 29th day, a joint state-federal government program approved the family for a camper trailer, and they currently reside in Crocketville, Kentucky.

"Our home is destroyed. The flood had actually ripped the trailer off of the frame," Neace said. "My children ... want to go back, but I told them the only way we can go back is if we can get the property fixed and build higher. I don't want them to go through this again."

Neace and her family have returned to their former home a few times, trying to clean what they can and salvage what isn't destroyed.

Inside Nicole Neace's home, which was completely destroyed by the flooding. Courtesy Nicole Neace

Even though they lost almost everything, she said everyone in her family is thankful.

"We're glad that all of our family is alive," Neace explained. "I had a talk with my daughter before school started and she seems to be doing OK. She has some days where she's very agitated, but we're just working through it."

One day at a time. I know God will restore and I just have to keep looking to Him for faith and the next steps ahead Nicole Neace

Neace said her children are attending school, and that even before the start of the school year the school principals, assistant principals, a few teachers and coaches all checked in to make sure that "we had what we needed."

"They've been really supportive," she said.

Now, Neace said she gets through each day with "a lot of prayer," adding that she is talking to friends who work in mental health.

"It helps when you have someone who can look at you and say, 'I know what you're going through. Trust me, I do,'" she said.

What remains of Nicole Neace's home. Courtesy Nicole Neace

The community's response has also given Neace and her family hope.

"Our church got completely destroyed, and they're still helping people in the community. I've seen people who grew up and moved away from here pull money out of their own pocket," she said. "I'm very thankful for those people who have stepped up, came in and helped Eastern Kentucky. It makes it a lot easier to know that we have people who care."

Neace also says she's forever grateful for the volunteers who helped people, and the "National Guard, especially, who came back and got us."

"We are living on a prayer right now," she added. "One day at a time. I know God will restore and I just have to keep looking to Him for faith and the next steps ahead."

