Kelly Clarkson had the ‘best’ Mother’s Day thanks to a gift from her kids’ nanny

The singer and talk show host "literally almost cried" thanks to this simple present.

By Ree Hines

Cards are sweet, flowers are lovely and brunch isn’t a bad idea, either. But none of that competes with what Kelly Clarkson got for Mother’s Day this year.

And she didn’t even get it from her kids.

Instead, Clarkson, who’s mom to daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6, received a priceless gift from her children’s nanny that any busy parent could appreciate — and it almost brought her to tears. 

“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids,” the singer, talk show host and “Voice” coach explained in an interview with “Extra.” “So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’ I almost broke down. I was like, ‘What??!!’”

Clarkson was accompanied by her "American Song Contest" co-host Snoop Dogg for the interview, and the rapper, a parent himself, knew the gravity of that gift.

“No one understands how important time is," he said.

Clarkson agreed with that sentiment and continued to rave about the Mother's Day treat.

“I had the best day, and it was amazing," the 40-year-old gushed.

As for that nanny, Clarkson added, “I love her.”

