Did Keke Palmer reveal her baby’s gender on 'The Tonight Show’?

KeKe Palmer is having a boy!

The 29-year-old star mentioned it in passing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Jan. 25 while hinting at her expected due date.

She said her baby is "either going to be a Pisces or an Aries," so her estimated delivery window is anytime between February 19 and April 19. She said her goal right now is to learn how to talk in a more baby-friendly way.

"I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy," she said. "I don’t want to be too like 'what’s up!' (because) sometimes I can be a little too 'tell it like it is.'"

The "Nope" star announced her pregnancy while hosting "Saturday Night Live" Dec. 3.

"This has been the biggest blessing," Palmer said during her opening monologue. "I am so excited, guys. I want to be a mom."

Palmer is expecting with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The two went on vacation at the beginning of the month as they prepare to be first-time parents. She described on Instagram what it feels like when the baby moves.

"This baby moving thing is weirdddddd," she wrote in the caption.

Palmer also said that her pregnancy has taught her to slow down.

“I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip,” she wrote in the caption. “I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest.”