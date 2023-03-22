Kathie Lee celebrates son Cody’s first birthday as a dad: 'Today he understands what love is'

Cody Gifford's birthday is extra happy this year for one very special reason.

The son of former TODAY fourth hour co-host Kathie Lee Gifford turns 33 today, and it's his first birthday since welcoming his first child last May. To celebrate the joyful occasion, Kathie Lee posted a sweet message for Cody on Instagram.

“33 years ago, this beautiful man made his entrance into this world, and today he understands what love is," the proud mom captioned the post.

Kathie Lee shared a photo of Cody and her grandson, Frankie, enjoying a meal at a restaurant. In the snapshot, Cody smiles brightly for the camera as he holds his son, who seems to be chowing down contentedly.

Kathie Lee continued her birthday tribute, writing, "Frank (Gifford, Kathie Lee's late husband) and I have been so blessed to bring you into this world, Cody, and now we feel double blessed that you and Erika have brought little Frankie into it. Happy birthday my beautiful son."

Kathie Lee's daughter-in-law, Erika Gifford, commented on the post and gave her own shoutout to her husband and son. "Greatest guys on the planet!" she wrote.

The new mother also shared a tribute to Cody on her Instagram page.

"The best of the best in every way. Dream husband & most loving & attentive dad I could have ever prayed for," she captioned a series of photos of her husband with their newborn son.

"✨ Even Cody’s 97 year old godfather who is one of the best men & still has one of the sharpest minds said last night: 'I know it may sound silly since I’m older but I’ve always looked up to Cody for the man he is …'" she wrote.

Ever since welcoming her first grandchild last May, Kathie Lee has been busy showering Frankie with lots of love. Earlier this week, she shared a sweet video of herself singing to the little cutie. In the video, Frankie laughs and bangs his high chair tray as Kathie Lee sings.

In February, Kathie Lee shared a photo of Frankie holding a book, and her followers couldn't help but notice that he looks just like his father.

“He’s so adorable 🥰. Looks just like Dad !!” one person commented. Another wrote, “He sure looks like his Daddy ❤️.”

Kathie Lee will soon have another grandchild to spoil when her daughter, Cassidy, welcomes her first child this year. In December, the 29-year-old announced that she and her husband, Ben Wierda, are expecting a baby together.