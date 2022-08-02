Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates daughter Cassidy's birthday with sweet memory

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Liz Calvario

Kathie Lee Gifford is one proud mom.

The former TODAY co-host celebrated her daughter Cassidy’s 29th birthday by sharing a sweet mother-daughter moment that they have shared since Cassidy was born.

“I can never get over the fact that I have been blessed with two beautiful children. Years ago I started singing to her, ‘casserole you are on a roll.. it is your year my dear, you are going to be one year old!’” Kathie Lee wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “And here I am, 28 years later singing ‘you are going to be 29 years old.’”

Kathie Lee added, “Some songs get better with age, exactly like my beautiful daughter.”

In the photo, Cassidy is on the TODAY set with her mom and Hoda Kotb.

Kathie Lee shares Cassidy with her late husband, Frank Gifford. The pair also share son Cody.

In May, Kathie Lee became a grandmother for the first time after Cody and his wife, Erika, welcomed their first child together, a boy named Frankie.

The TV presenter has been over-the-moon, sharing videos and photos of her time with her adorable grandchild.

“My idea of heaven,” Kathie Lee wrote in July next to a photo of herself holding baby Frankie.

Frankie, whose full name is Frank Michael Gifford, is named after his late grandfather.

“I didn’t know what they were going to name him — I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” Kathie Lee said in June during a call on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero.”

Liz Calvario

