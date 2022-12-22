Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram.

In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.

"Rocking our family coastal grandma looks! 🤍," she wrote alongside the photo that featured all three of them wearing cozy outfits in pale neutral shades. "Just trying to be a cool mom and dress kind of matching with my girls 😉"

Creams, white, beige and light pinks are all hallmark colors of the coastal grandma trend of 2022, so all three of them hit the cool mark with their ensembles.

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her film star hubby welcomed baby Eloise to their family in May, and shortly after the infant's arrival, mom revealed that they weren't the only ones over the moon about the new addition. She said Lyla was just as thrilled, and thought her little sister was an absolute doll — literally.

“Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me,” the 33-year-old mother told People in October. “So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who enjoys a close bond with her own younger sister, Christina Schwarzenegger, went on to explain how attached Lyla is to her sibling.

“She loves her and loves to spend time with her, and just to see their relationship forming already is really heartwarming and makes me really excited," she said.