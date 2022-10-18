Katherine Schwarzenegger says daughter thought little sister was ‘real-life baby doll’

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 4 months, share a really sweet bond.

In an Oct. 18, interview with People, Schwarzenegger Pratt recalled how quickly Lyla fell into her role as a big sister when Eloise was born.

“Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me,” she said. “So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll."

The “Good Night, Sister" author noted that Lyla is the “sweetest and most gentle, excited older sister” toward Eloise.

“She loves her and loves to spend time with her, and just to see their relationship forming already is really heartwarming and makes me really excited," she said.

In May, Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed Eloise with her husband, Chris Pratt, whom she also shares Lyla with.

Pratt is also a dad to his 10-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," the couple said on Instagram when they announced Eloise's birth.

In August, Schwarzenegger and Pratt celebrated Lyla's second birthday. First, Pratt shared a photo of a baby doll on his Instagram account and said that was "not an actual picture of Lyla."

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You’re a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise. And I don’t know why I’m writing this “to you” because you’re not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you!" he penned the caption.

For Schwarzenegger Pratt's post, she shared a cute photo of her daughter chasing after her and wrote, "My baby’s birthday! I can’t believe we have a 2-year-old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I’ve ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we’ve been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁.