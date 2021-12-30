Katharine McPhee responds to ‘haters’ after David Foster posts about her: ‘Get a life’

Katharine McPhee Foster is standing by her man.

Earlier this week the singer’s husband, legendary composer and producer David Foster, took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife looking picture-perfect in a black bikini just 10 months after she gave birth to their first child together, son Rennie. But the caption he paired with that photo — “what baby!” — led to backlash from critics who felt it bolstered unfair expectations new moms face to regain their pre-baby bodies.

But according to McPhee Foster, 37, her partner, 72, did nothing wrong.

“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol 🙄,” she wrote on her own Instagram, alongside a pic of herself lounging in a red, one-piece swimsuit. “I’m sorry but we are not sorry.”

She then continued with a personal explanation to help “all of you who can’t deal with” Foster comparing her post-baby to a no-baby body.

“I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30,” the “American Idol” alum wrote. “I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.”

But many of those who objected to what Foster posted felt that her past struggles, which have also included bulimia and a stated fear of an eating-disorder relapse during her pregnancy, were part of what made what he wrote so problematic.

In the comments that followed what he shared, one person wrote, "Weird thing to post about your wife who had a public bout with bulimia." Another dubbed it "what not to say to somebody in recovery from an eating disorder."

Many others, however, simply found it "toxic," "cringe-worthy" and "tone-deaf" for all mothers.

"Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum," wrote another commenter.

Katharine McPhee Foster also shared a photo of their son, 10-month-old Rennie, in her Instagram story. katharinefoster/ Instagram

But McPhee Foster didn't see the issue.

"I lost this baby weight without dieting," she explained in her own post. "Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?"

"BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life..."

Although, when it comes to the controversy around her husband, she clearly cares.

"BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life..." she insisted. "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… 'oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.' I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate 🤣 byyeeee."

