Kandi Burruss accidentally sent her daughter to school in wrong outfit — twice

It happens to the best of us! The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star revealed she sent her daughter to school in costume on the wrong day on two different occasions.
Kandi Burruss attends the Atlanta screening of Lifetime's "Line Sisters" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on February 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Paras Griffin / Getty Images
By Francesca Gariano

Kandi Burruss made a momentary mistake when it came to dress up day at her daughter’s school. 

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a video on Instagram where she poked fun at herself for making a mistake when it came to her daughter's outfit — twice. In the video, she told the story about how she sent her 2-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker, to school in costume on the wrong day on two separate occasions.

“So y’all, I did it again and I sent my baby to school dressed in her costume on the wrong day,” she said. “I did the same thing around Halloween when she was dressed like the mail lady when she wasn’t even supposed to be dressed like that that day.”

The video cut to an adorable photo of Blaze donning a little mail carrier costume.

“Now today, I sent her to school as Gabby Douglas,” she explained, before the video cut to her costume emulating the former Olympic gymnast. “That’s supposed to happen on Monday, not today…She was so cute. Well, I guess she’s just gonna be cute again on Monday.”

Burruss, 45, wrote in the caption, “I need to do better about reading the notices from @blazetucker’s school. I dressed her up for her #BlackHistory program on the wrong day!”

In the comments, fellow moms and celebrities said they could relate to her mixup.

“I promise you I have to read them emails like 5 times & put a reminder in my phone,” rapper Rasheeda Buckner-Frost wrote.

Actor Drew Sidora agreed, writing, “ Awww it’s ok friend I’ve done that before too.”

“I have done this several times,” one comment wrote before sharing an assuring note. “The parents are embarrassed but them kids do not care.”

Another fan wrote, “It’s happens. Lol. You’re super busy. They’ll just get the Gabby serve twice!”

Burruss chronicled the initial incident last September on Instagram, sharing the cute mistake she made when it came to her daughter’s costume. In the post, she included two adorable photos of Blaze in her mail carrier uniform.

“So my baby @blazetucker’s class were supposed to dress like community helpers,” she wrote. “So I sent Blaze to school as a mail carrier not realizing it was supposed to be for next Thursday! She was cute tho!”

While Burruss might have gotten the days wrong on two of Blaze's costume days, she pulled through for her 6-year-old son, Ace. In a photo on Instagram, she and Tucker posed alongside their son as he embodied Muhammad Ali in his athletic attire and boxing gloves.

"Well I got this one right for @acetucker!" she wrote. "Today was his #blackhistory month program & he was #MuhammadAli! @todd167 & I were super proud of him!"

Francesca Gariano is a New York City-based freelance journalist reporting on culture, entertainment, beauty, lifestyle and wellness. She is a freelance contributor to TODAY.com, where she covers pop culture and breaking news.