Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus are 18 years old!

On Nov. 28, the "Eat Pray Love" star shared a birthday blessing on Instagram with a photo taken when the twins were infants. "18," she wrote in the caption. "Love you."

Roberts, 55, and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, 53, share daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus, and a 15-year-old son named Henry.

The actor reminiscences about her twins with each birthday. When they turned 17, she posted another baby pic with the caption, "17 of the sweetest years of life."

We don't see much of the Roberts-Moders as a unit, but they do step out as a family from time to time.

Hazel and her dad posed for red carpet pics in July 2021, for the Cannes premiere of Moder's film "Flag Day." And on his 14th birthday in June 2021, Henry got an Instagram callout from his dad, who shared a video of the teen performing a skateboard trick.

This year, Roberts and Moder celebrated their own milepost: their 20th wedding anniversary.

“TWENTY,” she wrote under an Instagram pic of them sharing a kiss, adding, #can’tstopsmiling and #can’tstopkissing.