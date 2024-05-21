“Jill started a community that gave women a voice and a connection to other women walking the same road,” says Nicole Brown Meyers, a mom in Louisiana who belongs to a Facebook group for fans of the original Scary Mommy. “We were able to say, ‘Hey, somebody understands me and I’m not alone.”

Jill Smokler, the original 'Scary Mommy,' spoke to moms with a dose of honesty and humor that was rare at the time, and liberating. Courtesy Jill Smokler

How Scary Mommy started

The origin story of Scary Mommy won't surprise anyone who knows Smokler.

She had just relocated from Tennessee to Maryland with her then-husband Jeff and their three children, Evan, Ben, and Lily, who were all under the age of 4.

One day, a neighbor rang with cookies to welcome the family. When the neighbor asked how Smokler was faring, she answered truthfully: Great, she said, except for her infant, who was acting like an “a------.”

The neighbor recoiled.

Smokler was equally aghast at the reaction.

“I thought, ‘Of course, she’d understand,’” Smokler tells TODAY.com. “How do you have a child and not think at some point that they’re being an a------? They just are.”

Jill, pictured with her son Ben, started blogging to find a community of moms willing to be honest about the funny and hard parts of parenting. Courtesy Jill Smokler

She started blogging.

“I realized, ‘If my neighbors and the people here don’t get me, maybe there are people out there who I could connect with,” she says.

Smokler’s transparency was on display this month when she announced her glioblastoma diagnosis. According to Cleveland Clinic, the fast-spreading brain cancer has no cure and life expectancy is 12 to 18 months. Roughly 7% of glioblastoma patients live beyond five years.

Smokler tells TODAY.com that she posted the medical news “in a complete drug-induced state” after waking up from surgery, unable to initially recognize her children, ages 16, 18, 20 — to this day, she cannot recall the conversation in which they learned of her cancer.

“I am definitely grateful that I don’t remember the looks on their faces when I didn’t recognize them,” she says. “That must have been gutting.”

One of the OG mommy bloggers

The name “Scary Mommy” was inspired by Smokler’s son Ben, who watched a children’s movie — “either ‘Snow White’ or ‘The Little Mermaid,’” she says — and declared everything “scary,” including his mommy.

It was 2008 and blogging culture was strong, with moms like Catherine Connors of “Her Bad Mother,” the late Heather Armstrong’s “Dooce” and Joanna Goddard of “Cup of Jo” leading more honest conversations about motherhood.

Mom blogging was different in the early aughts, says Moya Bailey, an associate professor of Communication Studies at Northwestern University. Today, if people share personal or embarrassing stories online, she says, “There’s often a hope that it will lead to money, power or fame.”

Jill with her two sons, Evan and Ben. She started the "Scary Mommy" blog when she was home with three kids under 4. "My life was so chaotic," she recalls. Courtesy Jill Smokler

Bailey points out that along with Smokler, popular bloggers such as ‘brownfemipower’ Mamita Mala, and ‘guerrilla mama medicine’ were writing about motherhood as part of, not all of, women’s identities.

Smokler says she wanted people to know motherhood wasn’t just idealized images they saw in mainstream women’s magazines.

She blogged about the daily guck — bribing Lily with chocolate to clean her room, discovering Ben playing “elbow deep in the toilet, happy as a clam.”

When Smokler received her first reader comment, she felt both “creeped out” and excited, thinking, “I don’t know this person — why does she care about my kids?”

Smokler says she found herself “obsessed” with blogging,

Scary Mommy “saved me,” says Smokler. “We were in the trenches ... and whenever I needed relief, instead of turning to alcohol or pills, I vented online to my people and got feedback and felt so validated and that made me a better parent.”

Smokler titled one post “F U kids,” about the unapologetic satisfaction of swearing at her children in her head.

She once published a post characterizing motherhood as “a series of unfortunate events that bonds women together in the most thankless and revolting job on earth.”

Jill Smokler with her daughter Lily. Her blog helped other women realize they weren't alone in loving their kids and also finding parenting really, really hard. Courtesy Jill Smokler

Smokler’s favorite Scary Mommy post is “The Perfect Picture,” about snapping a frame-worthy photo of her children (you know, where everyone looks normal and at the camera).

“I took a million pictures, bribes included, and in every one, something major was wrong like bad lighting or closed eyes,” Smokler tells TODAY.com.

Smokler took what she believed at the time was an angelic image. “Except that Evan wasn’t wearing pants and his penis somehow turned out to be in the best focus,” she says. “Needless to say, not a frameable pic, but I printed it out and added a smiley face sticker and it always made me laugh.”

The deep, dark secrets of Scary Mommies

Smokler has cited Scary Mommy’s hottest draw as “The Confessional,” where readers could vent anonymously.

To get the ball rolling, Smokler posted: “I fed my kid mac-and-cheese three nights in a row” and “I used the pool as a bath during the whole summer,” she explained on her podcast “She’s Got Issues.”