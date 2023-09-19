Jill Duggar Dillard credits her ‘soulmate’ husband Derick for supporting her through tell-all memoir

Derick Dillard says that the way the Duggars treated their daughters versus their sons is one result of the controversial beliefs they follow.

“A lot of it goes back to the fundamental doctrines of the IBLP. Sons are pretty much treated differently than daughters on a host of things and I think that play out in our situation as well,” he says.

The Dillards Monique Serra Photography / Courtesy Gallery Books

Dillard stepped in when his wife says her relationship with her father got “pretty toxic” and they cut off individual contact with him.

“(Jim Bob) knew that Jill was, not in a bad way, but very emotional, very tender hearted. So he would play to that. And I’d asked, ‘Please don’t contact her on her own, one-on-one.’ And then he had done that again. That’s when I basically said, ‘Hey, if you can’t abide by this boundary, because we’re trying to do better setting boundaries, then I’ll have to file a protective order,” he says.

How Jill and Derick Dillard support each other

"Counting the Cost" details the Dillards' love story, including the way Derek Dillard encouraged his wife to stand up for herself and push to regain control of her filming schedule and get paid for her contributions to the show.

“It’s been very, very helpful to have a supportive spouse," Jill Duggar Dillard says.

Marriage is a two-way street, and Derick Dillard, a practicing lawyer, says he's just as grateful for the support his wife has given him.

“I couldn’t do much of what we’ve done the last five-plus years without her. Being a full-time mom with three little ones 8 and under is difficult. She does that and still makes time for our dates. She basically is a lawyer as well (because) she supported me through law school," he says.

Jill Duggar Dillard is quick to note that they're just like any other couple and have their ups and downs.

“It’s not easy. It’s definitely something that you have to work on," she says.

The Dillards began attending therapy together and they say it helps them communicate better with each other and set healthy boundaries with family.

Jill Duggar Dillard's religion now

Jill Duggar Dillard famously grew up in a religious family. She and her husband have distanced themselves from the IBLP and her family, but they're not distancing themselves from Christianity. According to Derick Dillard, it’s the “most important thing” to them.

“I think people get confused and they conflate ‘religion’ with Christianity, and they think if you’re against a certain organization that’s within the guise of Christianity, like the IBLP, then you’re stepping away from religion,” Derick Dillard says. “We’re trying to put Jesus first and understand the Bible and not just listen to people who put their own spin on everything.”