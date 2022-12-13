Jessica Chastain shares the ‘shocking’ career advice she gave her 4-year-old daughter

Jessica Chastain is very protective of her family.

“Normally I never talk about my personal life,” Chastain told Marie Claire’s digital Holiday Issue. But at the same time, the Oscar-winning actor, 45, realizes some stories are meant to be shared.

“I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago,” Chastain revealed. “And when you’re talking to kids it’s like, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?'… And she was like, ‘I want to be a mama.' And I was like, ‘That’s a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.’”

That was news to Chastain’s 4-year-old daughter. The little girl was stunned to learn she had more than one option.

“I said, ‘Well, look at me, honey. I’m a mama. I’m an actress. I’m a producer. I’m a business owner. I’m a friend. I’m a cook,'” Chastain recalled. “I started listing all these things. Like, I am so many things, so you can be whatever you want. You can be the president. You can be a ballerina. You can be a mama. And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this.”

When Chastain produced and starred in the spy movie "The 335," she had a trailer on set that was just for children.

"For the longest time it's been like, you're either a career woman or you're home. It's like, there's no such thing," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Men have been able to do both for years. Let's just make it possible for everyone."

Chastain shares her two little ones with her husband, fashion executive and Italian noble Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The couple have been married since June 2017, but little is known about their relationship. Chastain wants to keep it that way.

“I don’t have a lifestyle website. I’m not interested in the fame of being a personalty,” the "Zero Dark Thirty" star explained to InStyle in 2014. “Some people are, and they love it, and that’s great for them.”

Related video: