It was a family centric Christmas celebration for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake this year.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, Biel shared two sweet family photos to Instagram accompanied with a holiday message for fans.

Both snaps captured the family from the back to preserve their children’s privacy. Biel carried the couple’s 1-year-old son, Phineas as she walked in between their eldest son, Silas, 6, and her husband down a gravel road.

“Thankful for my guys…” she wrote in the caption. “Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄.”

Just two months ago, the family of four celebrated another holiday as a unit. Biel and Timberlake took inspiration from the “Harry Potter” series for their Halloween costumes, with each family member dressing up as a core character.

The "Sinner” star posted three photos in a carousel on Instagram to show off her family’s festive and coordinating costumes.

The 40-year-old singer donned a decorative hat and robe along with a wig and fake beard and mustache that perfectly mimicked that of Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts. Biel wore a deep green velvet robe and witch hat, embracing her inner Professor McGonagall for the occasion.

As for their children, Silas wore a Hogwarts cloak with Gryffindor colors and appeared to be dressed as Harry Potter himself. Meanwhile, Phineas wore an entirely white costume adorned with metallic feathers on his back and arms to embody Harry’s delivery owl named Hedwig.

The 39-year-old even went the route of a “Harry Potter” pun for the caption, writing, “Last night at MAGIC hour.”

The couple quietly welcomed their second child in the midst the pandemic in 2020. Back in April, Biel appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," telling the host that both of her sons find one another hilarious.

Though, during an appearance on the fourth hour of TODAY in September, Biel revealed that there was one thing that Silas was beginning to find more annoying than amusing regarding his younger brother.

“He also is starting to get irritated about him snatching his toys," Biel said. "We’re in that mode.”

Minus the toy-stealing, things are going pretty well for the brothers.

“But, he finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon,” Biel said. “So, that’s really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere."