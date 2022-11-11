Jess King, Elaine Welteroth join Jill Martin to discuss building their families

Today, families come in all shapes and sizes. The partner you choose, whether or not you want to have kids, and how you were raised are all factors that influence the families we create for ourselves.

Which is why TODAY contributor Jill Martin is sitting down with two women, Peloton instructor Jess King along with TV host and journalist Elaine Welteroth, to talk about how they are building their families and how they are doing it their way.

Welteroth welcomed her first child, a son, in 2022, with her husband, Jonathan Singletary, while King is expecting her first child with her partner, Sophia Urista. The two opened up to Martin about when they knew they wanted to be mothers, how they unsubscribed from societal timelines, the reality of becoming parents and more.

The full episode premieres on TODAY All Day on Nov. 15.