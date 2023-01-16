Jennifer Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, have watched a few of their mom’s movies, including the 1997 film “Selena.”

But as the entertainer revealed in an interview on TODAY, she didn’t prepare them for the plot of the biopic, and that sparked an emotional reaction she found equal parts endearing and amusing.

"They’ve watched 'Maid in Manhattan' and 'The Wedding Planner,' funnily enough," Lopez said, reflecting on the movies they've seen so far. "They haven’t gotten into like, 'Out of Sight.' They saw 'Selena.'"

Jennifer Lopez as late singer Selena in the biopic that shares her name. Alamy

As for that film, it focuses on the life and death of Selena, the mononymous singer also known as the queen of Tejano music. But the teens didn't know about the death part of the story before they watched it.

“It was kind of sweet,” Lopez said with a laugh. “Because I don’t think they realized that she passed away. And so, at the end of the movie, they were like, ‘Nooooooooooo!’”

But she never meant to surprise the kids she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I thought you knew!’” Lopez explained, still grinning about it all.

Of course, watching her old flicks hasn’t been the only emotional moment for Emme and Max in recent memory.

Last year Lopez married former flame Ben Affleck, meaning the twins and the children the actor shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — suddenly became a big blended family.

“We moved in together; the kids moved in together. So it’s been a really kind of emotional transition,” Lopez confessed. “But at the same time, all your dreams coming true, and it’s just been a phenomenal year."

How phenomenal?

"My best year I think since my kids were born," she added.