Jennifer Hudson shares rare photo twinning with her teen son

Jennifer Hudson and her 13-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., are the spitting image of each other.

Hudson, 41, recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Otunga Jr. hanging out at an NBA basketball game.

In the snap, Otunga Jr. is shown wearing eye glasses, a Denver Nuggets jersey and a blue camouflage sweatshirt. The teen, just like his mom, has his hair in braids.

“He stole your whole face,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Danggg y’all really do look alike.”

Several fans noted that Hudson and Otunga Jr. look like "twins."

Hudson shares Otunga Jr. with her ex-fiancé, David Otunga. The singer and Otunga, a former WWE star, ended their 10 year relationship in 2017.

Earlier this year, Hudson revealed that Otunga Jr. is a big fan of her self-titled talk show.

“He watches it on TikTok. Everything comes from TikTok. I wasn’t famous to him, it didn’t matter what I did until I got a talk show,” she joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March. “So now he calls me Jennifer Hudson. We were at the All-Star game and he wanted to meet [LeBron James] and all I heard was ‘Jennifer Hudson! Jennifer Hudson, come over here and introduce us to King James.’”

Hudson added that the Los Angeles Lakers player, “came right over” to say hi.

While chatting with Kimmel, Hudson also shared that she monitors her child’s text messages.

“I’m Mama Hud, I’m gonna check that phone,’” she explained.

Otunga Jr. will turn 14 in Aug. Hudson marked his birthday last year with a sweet Instagram post.

“I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!” Hudson, 40, wrote, in part. She also requested the world to “stop what U r doing and wish (her) son a very happy 13th birthday.”