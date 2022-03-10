IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Garner recalls her ‘reply all’ group email mom fail

The '13 Going on 30' star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

March 10, 202101:09
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Jennifer Garner is sharing a cautionary tale about the crucial difference between “reply” and “reply all.”

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday alongside Greg Kinnear, Garner recounted a "mom fail" that involved sending a jokey message to the coach of one of her children

She noted that Kinnear has a daughter on the same team.

“So we have kids who do the same activity, and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid,’” Garner recalled. “I thought I was being funny.”

But the “13 Going on 30” star accidentally replied all and copied every parent on the group chain including Kinnear, 58, and his wife, Helen Labdon.

“Did you guys feel like, ‘Oh gosh, man, I thought she was nice. What a jerk?” Garner asked Kinnear.

“I do remember this. I do,” Kinnear replied. “And I remember thinking, ‘Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic. Sweet enough, but I had no idea.”

“Did it come off cute and funny and like I'm super chill?” Garner wanted to know.

“No, no, no,” Kinnear teased, as the audience laughed.

Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck co-parent their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

The former couple announced their split in 2015, just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary. 

When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

