The long weekend is over, but thanks to Jenna Bush Hager, there’s still some sun and fun to enjoy — in the sweet holiday photos she just shared.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host and mom of three took to her Instagram stories to share shots of her and her bundles of joy soaking up the almost-summer vibes.

Jenna and her 2-year-old son, Hal, enjoy the pool. jennabhager / Instagram

"Here we are, 95 degrees — summer is here, baby!" Jenna said on the show Tuesday, and she shared one of those pics.

In that photo, Hal was in his mom's arms while they both took a dip in a pool.

"He’s a young man, and he’s out of the house!" Jenna raved.

And that's a big deal, as the proud mom explained to Hoda Kotb.

"You know, (he's the) third child, we were in COVID, he’s not vaccinated, he's spent a lot of time indoors," she said.

(Children under 5 are not yet authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.)

Hal is officially out and about! jennabhager / Instagram

"He’s kind of like a housecat, but a wonderfully trained housecat," she added playfully. "He’s potty trained."

And now, he's party trained too.

The event that had Jenna and the kids out on Memorial Day was a family barbecue, and in no time at all, Hal was at ease in the festive environment.

"I went to go sit next to him to feed him, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘You having a good time, Mama?’" Jenna recalled. "And I said, ‘Yes, I’m having fun.' And he goes, ‘Me, too! I just got into the hot tub.’"

Her 6-year-old daughter, Poppy, apparently got in on the good times, if not the hot tub, too.

The only thing better than one cotton candy is two cotton candies. jennabhager / Instagram

In another photo Jenna shared online, Poppy can be seen with two bright swirls of cotton candy, one in each hand, which happened to be a perfect match for her pink floral dress.

Jenna and husband Henry Hager are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Mila.