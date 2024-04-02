Jenna Bush Hager shares family’s April Fools pranks filled with ... poop and pee

Jenna Bush Hager was more than ready for April 2.

“My April 1 went on a little too long,” Jenna told Hoda Kotb.

“Wait — did something happen on April Fools' Day at your house?” Hoda replied. "What did they do?"

That’s when Jenna, who is mom of Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, explained that she and husband Henry Hager had a “multitude” of pranks “coming from every single way.”

The first scheme, Jenna cooked up herself — and it involved heating beans in a microwave and then giving them to Hal.

“We waited for Henry to come home. (I’d) already set it up where I told Henry, ‘Yeah everything’s fine, just Hal’s stomach is not great.’”

When Henry walked in the door, Hal was ready. Jenna recounted how the little boy yelled out, “I pooped my pants” and then proceeded to wipe warm beans on his Dad’s clothing. Sadly, Henry wasn't fooled. He knew it was legumes.

“It didn’t work,” Jenna said.

Mila's stunt was more successful. She wrapped Jenna and Henry’s toilet in cellophane.

"I created monsters who do stuff like wrap their parents toilet," Jenna said.

Jenna didn’t fall for it, but Henry did — and it created quite a mess.

“So I had to call her in and say, ‘Now you need to clean up a 45-year-old man’s pee pee,” Jenna said, with a laugh.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, Henry called Jenna and pretended he had hit a deer with his car and needed help cleaning it up.

“It was coming every which way,” Jenna exclaimed.

Only one prank really backfired. Jenna announced to the kids that their cat Hollywood was pregnant — and they got really excited.

“When I told (them) that it wasn’t true — tears,” Jenna said. “They thought they were going to have kittens!”