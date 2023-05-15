IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 customer-loved finds for May, including a fashion hack — starting at $8

Jenna Bush Hager recalls daughter Poppy’s lighthearted Mother’s Day toast

“You never know how Mother’s Day is going to go,” Hoda told her.

Jenna Bush Hager shares daughter Poppy’s Mother’s Day toast

02:12
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Poppy definitely understands the importance of Mother’s Day.

While discussing how she celebrated the day while on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on May 15, Jenna said Poppy, 7, offered up a sweet toast while the family had Mexican food.

“Poppy actually said a beautiful prayer. She was like, ‘The moment you were born changed my life,’ which is true,” she said dramatically, while Hoda laughed.

“But here’s the thing. I think both of us feel just so grateful,” she added about her and Hoda.

Jenna said Poppy and her two other kids, Mila, 10, and Hal, 3, also cut her some flowers and made her cards, while Mila also offered up a toast that was a little more to the point than Poppy’s speech.

Jenna Bush Hager, Poppy
Poppy gave mom Jenna a heartfelt toast for Mother's Day.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“Mila’s like, ‘Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy.’ Nobody really wanted to, which is fine,” which caused Hoda to laugh.

Hoda, who is mom to Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, spent the day with her girls and got some homemade artwork from them.

“It was super sweet,” she said of the day.

Hoda also said Mother’s Day is always a roll of the dice.

“You never know how Mother’s Day is going to go,” she said.

“I feel like that’s the way to make it because it’s like you have to have low expectations,” Jenna said. “So you have low expectations and then you’re just grateful you get to enjoy it.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.