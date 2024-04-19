Why Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter calls her ‘Kylie’

Jenna Bush Hager’s 10-year-old daughter Mila calls her mom by a Kardashian-Jenner name.

“Do you know what Mila calls me now? Jenner,” Jenna said during TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on April 19. “And she has started calling me ‘Kylie.’ Because (of) Kylie Jenner. She’s like, ‘Kylie!’ and I’m like, ‘Is that supposed to be for me?’”

The discussion started when Hoda Kotb, who is parent to daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, asked: “Do you get mad when your kids call you ‘She?’ I don’t like when my kids go, ‘She said’ — I go, ‘No, no, no. We don’t say ‘she.’”

Jenna continued, “I have an idea. I think we should send my children to your house and your children to mine ... and see what happens because Mila would come back all whipped into shape.”

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager parent Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

Mila is quickly growing up, according to updates from Jenna, who said the pre-teen read the book “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenna Han. The 2009 book, which is also an Amazon streaming series, is about a 15-year-old with a crush on two brothers.

“Conversations about sex have changed so much since we were little,” Jenna recently told Hoda. “Mila’s in fifth grade, and one of the things people have been surprised about is I let her ready this book series called ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ by my queen Jenny Han, who is an incredible writer for young adults. [Mila] is obviously not a young adult. She’s a kid.”

Jenna added: “This is what I believe: I believe I would so much rather my kids learn about sex or drinking or whatever it is through books than through YouTube.”

The mother of three said she wanted to be in a position to clarify misinformation for her eldest.

“I would so much rather my kids read something and get to come to their mom’s bedside and say, ‘Hey Mom, I didn’t quite get this,’ and me be able to lead the conversation,” said Jenna, “than her having ‘influencers’ do that for her.”