Jenna Bush Hager thanks mom Laura Bush for ‘bringing me into my life’

“Like mother, like mother!”

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing new photos with her children and honoring the influence of her mom, Laura Bush, on her life.

Jenna shared three photos to her Instagram May 12, featuring the mothers in her family reading to their children. In the last photo, the Read with Jenna founder shows her own kids a picture book.

“Happiest mama’s day to my beautiful one @laurawbush...like mother, like mother! Thanks to you and your mama for bringing all things beautiful into my life! And...bringing me into my life!”

In addition to Mother's Day, Jenna is also celebrating a special milestone: her 16th wedding anniversary with her husband, Henry Hager.

“Happy 16 years HH—still love you lots,” Jenna wrote on her Instagram story over a sweet pic of her and Hager sharing a kiss.

Happy anniversary! Instagram

Jenna and Hager share three children: Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

Jenna previously opened up about how she hopes to honor the adage, “I’ve turned into my mom.”

In conversation with the moms of TODAY, Jenna said her mom “was, and is, preternaturally calm,” even when she and her sister, Barbara Bush, were being “god-awful.”

“Everything I really love, she allowed me to love, or taught it to me, or nurtured it in me: reading, writing, cats — there’s no shame in that, y’all. There’s no shame. I’m a cat person because of my mom,” Jenna said.

She also shared that her dad, former President George W. Bush, used to say, “he could never have been as successful without knowing (my mom) had us.”

“And so I hope I turn into her for my little kids,” Jenna said.