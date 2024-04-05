Jenna Bush Hager on her go-to reaction when her kids won’t listen: ‘I hide’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Jenna Bush Hager has an escape route when her kids aren't listening.

"I just hide ... goodbye," Jenna told her TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb on April 5. "If you're going to act like that, guess where I'm going? Hiding ... keep hitting me with that 'PJ Masks' toy. And guess where I'm going to go? Away from you and I hide."

Jenna is mom to Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, whom she shares with her husband Henry Hager.

Once in hiding, Jenna takes deep breaths, just like her mother did. Jenna even did an impression of former first lady Laura Bush's deep sigh that every mom will recognize.

"Now I realized, that's me but I try to go do it in private, because I can't even stand it," said Jenna.

Hoda, who shares daughter Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, with former partner Joel Schiffman, agreed.

"Do you know when you can kind of feel it happening?" asked Hoda. "Here's mine — it's like, 'OK, let's brush our teeth ... No, we're brushing our teeth' ... it's starting, you can feel ... and then it spirals into madness."

Jenna shared the "worst" thing her kids say — and it's a phrase many working moms hear.

"'Oh, you're not going to be here tomorrow morning? ... 'Yeah, all the other moms are there in the morning' ... 'Daddy's the best,'" said Jenna. "When they pit us against each other!"

Jenna and Hoda make sure their children know that for them, work is fun, not a drag.

"By the way, I've been trying really hard to explain to my kids (that) I like work," said Hoda. Jenna added, "Me too!"

Jenna and her family just took a vacation in the Caribbean islands Saint Kitts and Nevis, where she learned that hotel kids' clubs exist to entertain littles so parents can rest.

“We didn’t know about the kids’ club until our third child — and why did we miss it?” said Jenna, adding, “We went snorkeling and we saw a large turtle ... we hiked a volcano, we’re action-packed."