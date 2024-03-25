Jenna Bush Hager reveals family vacation photos ... and her newfound love for hotel kids’ clubs

Jenna Bush Hager has that vacation glow after a family trip to paradise.

"My body is in NYC — but my heart is in Nevis," the TODAY co-host wrote on a family photo posted to Instagram. "What a magical week with my people: hiking, snorkeling, beaching, reading. Nevis we (love) you!"

Saint Kitts and Nevis are two islands that make up the Caribbean nation.

In the photo, Jenna, her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, look sun-kissed by the water.

On March 25, Jenna (and TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb) revealed a happy discovery they both made during their spring break vacations: Hotel kids' clubs.

"We didn’t know about the kids' club until our third child — and why did we miss it?" said Jenna.

Kids clubs, offered by some hotels and resorts, keep children occupied during the day (or night) with activities, while parents have alone time. Depending on the club, kids go swimming, play games, nap or take classes like cooking or farming, along with exposure to local customs.

Jenna and Hoda listed hopscotch, make-your-own volcano, Monopoly, musical chairs, lizard spotting as activities their kids participated in on their respective trips.

“Therefore you had an actual vacation,” said Jenna.

"It felt restful and great and amazing," responded Hoda, showing photos of her vacation with daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

Jenna said her family loved Nevis.

"We went snorkeling and we saw a large turtle ... we hiked a volcano, we're action-packed," Jenna said, explaining that her husband Henry has the adventurous streak. "I would be happy to just lay and read."